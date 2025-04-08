France, Egypt, Jordan say Palestinian Authority must head Gaza after normalisation

CAIRO: The leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan on Monday said the Palestinian Authority must head post-war governance in Gaza.

The question of who will rule the Palestinian territory has been one of the main sticking points in efforts to prolong a ceasefire in Gaza that collapsed last month.

On a visit to Cairo where he met his counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Jordan’s King Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip once its war with Israel is over.

“Governance, law and order, and security in Gaza, as well as in all Palestinian territories, must be the sole responsibility of a strengthened Palestinian Authority,” the three heads of state said in a joint statement.

Macron supports Israeli stance of no Hamas role once ‘war’ is over

Macron said he was strongly opposed to any displacement of Palestinians, throwing his weight behind a Gaza reconstruction plan endorsed by the Arab League to counter a US proposal to send the war-ravaged territory’s inhabitants elsewhere.

Speaking alongside Sisi in the Egyptian capital, Macron hailed his government’s “crucial work on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and should also pave the way for new Palestinian governance” in the territory.

The Palestinian Auth­ority is dominated by Fatah and based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where it has partial administrative control of some areas.

“Hamas must have no role in this governance (of Gaza), and must no longer constitute a threat to Israel,” Macron said. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and strongly rejected any future role for the group in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Though the group signalled it would be willing to leave administrative and civil matters to a group of Palestinian technocrats, it has not committed to giving up its arms.

Call to Trump

After a two-month truce, Israel resumed intense bombardment across the Gaza Strip and restarted ground operations, killing at least 1,391 Palestinians since March 18, according to the territory’s health ministry.

At their Cairo meeting, the three leaders called for an “immediate return” to the ceasefire. Egypt along with Qatar and the United States brokered the January truce.

The deal collapsed when Israel sought to extend its first phase but Hamas insisted on talks for a second phase, as originally outlined by then-US president Joe Biden.

King Abdullah joined Macron and Sisi for a summit on the war and humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s 2.4 million people. Israel cut off aid to Gaza more than a month ago during the truce impasse.

Macron’s visit is a show of support for Egypt and Jordan, the proposed destinations in US President Donald Trump’s widely criticised idea to move Gazans out of the territory.

The French presidency said that, from Cairo, Macron set up a call with Trump, Sisi and King Abdullah “to discuss the situation in Gaza”. Sisi said in Cairo that without a “just solution” for the plight of Palestinians there will not be “lasting peace and permanent stability in the Middle East”.

King Abdullah stressed, during the meeting with his two counterparts, the need for “a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution”, a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025