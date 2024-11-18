E-Paper | November 18, 2024

KP chief minister promises to fulfil demands of PTM jirga

Bureau Report Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 11:55am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday assured representatives of Pakhtun National Jirga (PNJ) of fulfilling their demands.

In a follow-up meeting held with the jirga members in the provincial capital, the chief minister said that its demands including withdrawal of cases filed against the jirga members would be fulfilled.

“The chief minister assured us that cases will be withdrawn and all the arrested members will be released soon,” PNJ spokesperson Barkat Afridi told Dawn.

He said that they never demanded any compensation for the family members of those, who lost their lives when police attacked the jirga venue last month, but for the damage caused by police when they vandalised the venue.

Mr Afridi said that the chief minister promised to hold a meeting in the near future and to resolve the issues. He said that they sought permission for an intervention to improve situation in Kurram district.

“We asked the chief minister that we have formed a jirga for holding talks with the groups in Kurram for maintaining law and order. He told us to go ahead as an independent jirga. The provincial government will give us legal support,” he said.

About return of displaced persons in district Khyber, he said that the chief minister assured the PNJ members that the issue would be raised at multiple forums. He added that chief minister supported peace efforts in Khyber’s Tirah valley.

On November 15, PNJ announced formation of a legal committee to make recommendations for a ‘new social contract to secure legitimate, constitutional rights’ for Pakhtuns.

The meeting was also attended by head of proscribed Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen, who expressed displeasure over provincial government’s failure to honour its commitment to fulfilling the final declaration of PNJ announced on October 13.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.