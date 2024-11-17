Pakistan has highest rate of breast cancer cases in Asia: expert

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan holds the highest rate of breast cancer cases in Asia, with one in every nine women expected to face the disease. Globally, breast cancer remains a critical health challenge, with 2.3 million women diagnosed and 670,000 deaths reported in 2022 alone, Medical Director of Maroof International Hospital Dr Mir Waheed said on Saturday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of breast cancer awareness campaign, Dr Waheed emphasised the importance of early detection.

“Raising awareness is crucial, but saving lives through early detection is our ultimate goal. Many patients with localised or regional breast cancer can survive for over 20 years with proper treatment,” he said.

Breast Cancer Surgeon at MIH Dr Saira Mehmood discussed the global impact of breast cancer.

“In 2024 alone, an estimated 310,720 women in the US will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Early detection is critical, and our campaign focused on educating people about the importance of regular screenings,” Dr Saira Mehmood said.

She emphasised that early detection saved lives, adding that lifestyle factors like obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption could significantly influence risk. She also encouraged women to practice regular breast self-examination to recognise any unusual changes.

Head of MIH’s Radiology Department Dr Ayesha Amin reinforced the importance of mammography, noting, “breast cancer is curable if detected early. Through our sessions, we made screening programmes like mammography accessible at affordable rates, encouraging more women to take proactive steps for their health”.

The hospital’s CEO, Haroon Naseer, highlighted the campaign’s wide reach, stating: “Our mission was to make a real difference by engaging a broad spectrum of society, from international organisations to marginalised communities, empowering individuals to recognise the signs of breast cancer early. We are proud to conclude our three-month breast cancer awareness campaign, which focused on educating the public about symptoms, early detection and prevention.”

Extending beyond the typical breast cancer awareness month in October, MIH’s campaign spanned from September 1 to November, reaching diverse sectors of society through its community support programme.

Awareness sessions were held for less privileged communities, technical staff from small industries, educational institutions and partner organisations, including the Civil Aviation Authority, Bahria University, Resham Barkat Memorial Hospital, IOM, FG College of Home Economics and Management Sciences, and the Haripur and Rawalpindi chambers of commerce and industry, among others.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024