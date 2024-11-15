IT does not seem prudent for a party of PTI’s heft to have issued a ‘final call’ for a ‘final’ protest. Politics is, by its very nature, never ‘final’ — it requires persistence and immense patience to bear fruit.

Yet the PTI, directed by its incarcerated founder, is now ready to risk everything on a single show of force. Of course, the party is well within its rights to protest democratically and to make demands from the government on issues that it feels strongly about. It is also within its rights to hold such a protest anywhere it wishes to in Pakistan — a right that the government would do well to respect.

However, it should hardly be turning it into a ‘do or die’ occasion. This could create unrealistic expectations and foster unnecessary angst in the minds of the PTI’s supporters, which may push them to engage in needless confrontations with the state. It may also motivate the state to clamp down even more forcefully on the protest, as it will consider the ‘final’ protest as a ‘final’ opportunity to eliminate the political threat posed to the current regime by the PTI. No side will emerge as a winner from such a situation.

The sense of despondency that has settled over the nation needs to be eliminated, but this will not happen by a party making its final stand. A sustainable settlement can only be achieved by thoughtful deliberation and reflection on what our national priorities must be at this critical juncture in our history. Both sides have already taken matters too far while refusing to sit and talk to each other.

The PTI has remained unyielding in its vitriol and averse to engaging with its rivals to negotiate a way forward. Its founder’s latest message, issued from jail, once again reiterates that the party will only negotiate with the ‘handlers’ of the current regime. On the other hand, the ruling coalition, led by the PML-N and supported by the PPP, has dealt a blow to Pakistani democracy and judicial independence. This has created a state of anomie and harmed chances of a rules-based negotiation.

It is, therefore, understandable why the PTI feels tempted to make one ‘final attempt’ to upend the current order. It may not be the right choice. Its founder chose long ago to take the difficult path forward. Such a choice necessarily demands more patience and fortitude than his party has lately displayed.

Indeed, it has seemed quite rudderless and impatient for instant gratification of its demands. Its mercurial support base does not really help: without discipline from within, the PTI cannot expect to achieve much. Perhaps it should focus on setting its own house in order first.

