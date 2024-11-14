Imran gives ‘final call’ for nationwide protests

• Says 26th amendment strengthens ‘dictatorial regime’, calls for demos ‘at home and abroad’ on Nov 24

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people, and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Since Mr Khan’s arrest in August 2023 on several counts, his party has been holding protests across the country for his release and against the alleged rigging of the Feb 8 elections.

Mr Khan made the announcement while speaking to media persons after a court hearing related to a £190 million corruption case.

The accountability court could not record statements from Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, as the defence requested a ruling on their acquittal applications first.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Khan declared Nov 24 a critical day for nationwide demonstrations and urged citizens, both at home and abroad, to march in solidarity.

He called the protests a litmus test for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and appealed for the active participation of the country’s legal community, civil society and overseas supporters.

The protests, he said, are aimed at reversing the 26th amendment, restoring PTI’s electoral mandate and securing the release of detained party members.

The former premier also encouraged Pakistanis living overseas to hold demonstrations in major global cities to draw international attention to PTI’s cause.

Calling this situation “the most egregious betrayal in the nation’s history”, Mr Khan emphasised that protests would persist if demands are not met, signalling a potential escalation of political unrest.

Court proceedings

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the court proceedings until Friday (tomorrow) as legal teams await clarity from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on whether the acquittal petitions should be resolved before further trial proceedings.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, representing Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi, highlighted the IHC’s instruction to address the acquittal applications first. However, according to court statements, the accountability court has not yet received a formal directive on this matter.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor countered that no high court stay order was in place and argued that criminal cases were not subject to such delays.

The prosecutor insisted that the accused should record statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows defendants to present their version of events and address evidence against them.

He noted that despite three previous opportunities, Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi had not given their statements, while also pointing out that defence lawyers were allowed 37 chances to cross-examine the final witness.

‘Protests to be dealt with strictly’

Reacting to Imran Khan’s call for a power show in Islamabad on Nov 24, the Punjab government has vowed to respond firmly, warning that the protest would be handled with an iron hand.

“We will not allow any form of mischief under the guise of ‘peaceful’ protests,” said Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday. “Anyone who breaks the law or causes public distress will be dealt with strictly.”

Ms Bokhari claimed that PTI’s political foundation was rooted in protests, rallies and sit-ins. “As prosperity returns to Pakistan, PTI is unwilling to accept it,” she said. “The role of the ‘umpire’, the conspiratorial behaviour and the facilitation to the PTI’s founder has been the foundation of the political journey of this party.”

She accused PTI of drawing the nation’s youth into its “lust for power” while Mr Khan’s family enjoys a comfortable life abroad.

Indirectly referring to graft allegations against Ms Khan and his wife, Ms Bokhari added that those who once chanted “thief” had now been “caught red-handed in their own family’s corruption”. She lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching historic welfare initiatives and development projects for the province, contrasting them with PTI’s approach.

Ms Bokhari said the political life of PTI’s founder has revolved around “dheel (relief) and deal”.

She added, “PTI and its leader only dream of protests. Genuine political figures prefer to launch political struggles and do not dream of attacking the federation under the guise of politics.”

PTI reaction

Responding to the Punjab information minister’s remarks, PTI Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra countered that PML-N’s political ascent had been facilitated by the establishment.

In a statement, he claimed that the current government came to power with the support of the “umpire” and through “Form 47 manipulation”.

Mr Basra criticised PML-N’s “audacity” in calling others thieves, noting that the ruling family is currently in London.

He said Imran Khan had awakened national consciousness and led with a much higher standard of politics compared to PML-N, adding that PTI would continue its “peaceful struggle” to challenge PML-N leaders and their allies.

Zulqernain Tahir and Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

