Imran’s indictment in new Toshakhana case deferred

RAWALPINDI: A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday deferred the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a case registered against them for purchasing an expensive Bulgari jewellery set from Toshakhana at a throwaway price.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case which was transferred to the special court by an accountability court after the Supreme Court upheld amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance made during the PDM government.

The judge scheduled Oct 5 for indicting the founding PTI chairman and his spouse.

When the court resumed hearing, a junior lawyer informed the judge that the former PM could not appoint the defence counsel and sought time so that he could engage his defence lawyer.

Cross-examination of witness in £190m case remains inconclusive

He sought week-long adjournment, which was opposed by the prosecution team.

Prosecutor Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi pointed out that Mr Khan’s legal team would be visiting him at Adiala Jail, and he could engage lawyers for his defence in the case.

The court then adjourned further hearing to Oct 5.

£190m case

The defence counsel could not conclude the cross-examination of the last prosecution witness in the £190m corruption reference against Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana was hearing the case.

The defence team informed the judge that senior lawyers were in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and requested for an adjournment.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, the IHC exten­ded the stay order issued aga­inst the pronouncement of judgement in the same case.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb extended the stay order till Oct 10 on a petition seeking acquittal of the couple in the reference.

The court could not proceed as special prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz was not available.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024