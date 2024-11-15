E-Paper | November 15, 2024

Balochistan PAC finds irregularities in dam projects

Saleem Shahid Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 08:15am

QUETTA: The Public Account Committee of the Balochistan Assembly on Thursday found financial irregularities in different dam projects undertaken by the provincial irrigation department and noted that the department completed a project at a cost of Rs18 billion while its original cost was Rs9 billion.

The PAC meeting, presided over by the Chairman of the committee Asghar Ali Tareen, noted that the provincial irrigation department had been assigned the construction of 100 small dams in the province which were originally scheduled for completion by 2020.

The PAC said that despite the work having started in 2017-18, only 11 dams have been completed by the department so far.

The committee expressed serious concern over these financial irregularities and said the irrigation department kept supplying water to Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority despite Rs247 million unpaid dues.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

