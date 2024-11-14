Govt facilitating girls to excel in education, sports: CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said his government is committed to providing maximum opportunities to girls to excel in education and sports.

He said that perseverance was key to success in life and that striving forward with determination and high spirits ultimately led to success.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of All Pakistan Inter-Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Championship held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar, according to a statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat on Wednesday.

The competitions commenced on Nov 9, featuring teams from KP and various other educational boards from across the country.

Mr Gandapur welcomed the participants from other provinces and emphasised the importance of organising sports alongside academic activities.

“The purpose of holding such events is to polish the skills of our youth, and get them prepared for practical life ahead,” the statement quoted Mr Gandapur as saying. “Challenges are part of the journey to success and should be faced head-on,” he added.

“A person becomes great when he dreams big,” he said while quoting PTI founder Imran Khan, adding that one must set ambitious goals and move forward with courage.

The chief minister congratulated the Lahore Board’s cricket team on its victory, and affirmed the importance of investing in youth.

Mr Gandapur also announced cash prizes of Rs50,000 for each participating team.

He also distributed trophies and shields among the players.

In tennis, the Lahore Board secured the first position followed by Mardan, while Peshawar Board and Punjab Board of Technical Education, Lahore, shared the third position.

Similarly, the Lahore Board clinched the first position in the cricket tournament, while Peshawar remained the runner-up.

The chief minister also inaugurated a newly-constructed gymnasium at the Peshawar BISE, which has been established at a cost of Rs160 million. The facility includes boxing, karate, taekwondo, wrestling rings, a table tennis court and a fitness gym.

