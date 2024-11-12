E-Paper | November 12, 2024

LHC dissatisfied with govt steps on smog

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 11:24am
Men ride mules along a street engulfed in smog in Lahore on November 12, 2024. — AFP
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the steps taken by the Punjab and city district governments to control smog.

At the outset of the hearing of petitions on environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim showed his displeasure over the absence of the chief secretary, the advocate general of Punjab and any representative of the transport department.

The judge noted that it was the responsibility of the advocate general to convene a meeting and inform officials about the court’s previous decision.

The judge instructed an additional advocate general to convey the court’s displeasure to his boss (AGP).

“How is this province being run?” the judge questioned when a petitioner’s lawyer said the chief secretary was in Geneva with the chief minister.

Justice Karim observed that the court had imposed a ban on construction activities for two months to address smog but the order had not been implemented.

The judge noted if Ruda (Ravi Urban Development Authority) and CBD (Central Business District) are abolished and the river Ravi restored, half of the pollution around Lahore could be reduced.

He regretted that the consequences of felling trees to develop housing societies were now evident to all.

“If even now, the cause of smog in Multan is not understood, then only God can help,” the judge remarked.

He also questioned the non-implementation of the two-day work-from-home policy.

Justice Karim said the government should send officers from all departments to the streets for inspections; otherwise, things would not improve. He also expressed concern at the failure of the Dolphin Police force to implement the environment-related restrictions.

The judge rejected a report submitted by the Lahore commissioner as being vague. He directed the advocate general and the commissioner to hold a meeting to formulate a policy.

“Smog is an emergency and should be addressed as such,” the judge declared.

He said if smoke-emitting vehicles are fined up to Rs100,000, the situation would improve.He said a fine of only Rs1,500 to Rs2,000 won’t make any difference.

The judge adjourned further hearing for Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

