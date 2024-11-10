E-Paper | November 10, 2024

Firm sets ambitious goals for packaged food exports

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 12:53pm

KARACHI: A multinational company has unveiled its vision for packaged food exports for the next five years, saying that it plans to earn $50 million in foreign exchan­ge for Pakistan till 2030.

Nestle Pakistan made this announcement at a ceremony, “Limitless Possibilities”, which showcased the company’s export journey over the last few years, expanding to 26 countries and generating $23m in 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said: “As Pakistan’s economy makes a steady recovery and prepares for rapid growth, the importance of exports cannot be overstated. Given the scale of Nestle’s global operations, we anticipate that exports from Pakistan will rise further over the next two years.

“Nestlé’s vision for export growth directly contributes to the government’s efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves and their success is a testament to the resilience of private sector which is integral to the country’s economic prosperity.”

Having completed 35 years of operations in the country, Nestlé committed an investment of Rs 2 billion in renewable energy last year, launching multiple solar power plants and biomass boilers at its manufacturing sites.

The company meets over 90 per cent of its raw and packaging requirements locally by sourcing 420 million litres of milk, 7,500 tonnes of wheat and rice and 50,000 tonnes of fruits, enhancing local farmers’ livelihoods.

Addressing the gathering, Jason Avanceña, the company’s CEO, said: “We are determined to be a force for good throughout our value chain for the future of this country by boosting exports and earning foreign exchange for Pakistan.”

Nestle, he added, had made significant strides in expanding beyond ethnic channels to mainstream channels, securing partnerships with mega-chains such as Costco in the US, Sobeys in Canada and Sainsbury’s in the UK.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...
Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...