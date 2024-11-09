E-Paper | November 09, 2024

16 killed, 30 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

Dawn.com Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 09:53am

At least sixteen people were killed and 30 injured on Saturday in a blast at Quetta Railway Station, a police officer said.

Sixteen people were dead and more than 30 were injured, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch told reporters.

He further said that the incident “seemed to be a suicide blast” but it would be too early to say for sure, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Earlier, Edhi Rescue Service head Zeeshan said that the blast “occurred at a platform inside the railway station”.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, said police and security forces had reached the site of the incident.

Rind said the nature of the blast was being investigated as the Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence from the site and a report had been sought on the incident.

An ‘emergency’ has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the “injured were being provided with medical aid”.

Footage run by Dawn News of the incident site showed rubble at the railway station’s platform.

At the time of the explosion, a train was ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar, Dawn News reported.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

