16 killed, 30 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

Sixteen people were dead and more than 30 were injured, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch told reporters.

He further said that the incident “seemed to be a suicide blast” but it would be too early to say for sure, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Earlier, Edhi Rescue Service head Zeeshan said that the blast “occurred at a platform inside the railway station”.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, said police and security forces had reached the site of the incident.

Rind said the nature of the blast was being investigated as the Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence from the site and a report had been sought on the incident.

An ‘emergency’ has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the “injured were being provided with medical aid”.

Footage run by Dawn News of the incident site showed rubble at the railway station’s platform.

At the time of the explosion, a train was ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar, Dawn News reported.

