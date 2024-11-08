IHC clears way for verdict in £190m graft case against Imran

ISLAMABAD: The trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million corruption case is likely to complete soon as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) vacated the restraining order against pronouncement of the verdict.

The accountability court a day earlier closed the cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses as the defence counsel examined the last prosecution witness.

The restraining order was issued on petitions of Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi seeking their acquittal in the case.

The IHC, while disposing of the petitions, directed the trial court to decide on their acquittal pleas.

IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions.

Restraining order against pronouncement of verdict vacated

The bench instructed the trial court to thoroughly examine the acquittal petitions and issue a reasoned verdict.

This decision came after lawyers representing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, including Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Muhammad Usman Riaz Gul, presented their arguments.

The session highlighted key issues surrounding the £190 million case.

Advocate Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas argued that NAB had filed a reference in December 2023 against eight individuals, including Mr Khan.

Only two accused have been charged while six others have been declared absconders.

Mr Abbas said that amendments to NAB laws protect certain cabinet decisions, including the financial transfer in question, and argued that no personal financial interest of the PTI founder was involved.

Justice Aurangzeb inquired about the operational status of the trust associated with the funds, while Chief Justice Aamer Farooq questioned why the acquittal application has been filed at this time, suggesting it may relate to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on NAB amendments.

Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervez pointed out that Bushra Bibi, a private citizen without public office status, should be considered separately, noting that statements of witnesses have not implicated her.

The IHC directed the accountability court to make a determination on the acquittal pleas, noting that a detailed written order will follow.

In its reference against Mr Khan, the NAB alleged that the then cabinet appr­oved a confidential deed in 2019 to give £190m — seized by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and returned to Pakistan — back to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz.

The case alleged that the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in return got billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town for “legalising” the money.

The cabinet members of Mr Khan while recording their statements before the judge claimed that they were kept in the dark about the deed related to Malik Riaz.

