E-Paper | November 08, 2024

Journalists barred from making videos in Parliament House

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday imposed a ban on video making inside Parliament House after lawmakers complained that journalists recorded their interviews/statements without consents and used it on social media.

Working journalists get views of MNAs and record it on their mobile phones in the corridors of Parliament House after assembly sessions and meetings of standing committees on national and international issues.

They also ask straight and some time tricky questions which usually do not suit the ruling parties. Besides, using these contents for mainstream media, the journalists also post it on social media.

Apparently perturbed over social media contents, the National Assembly Secretariat banned all types of video making inside the building.

The director general media National Assembly through a letter addressed to Parliamentary Reporters Association stated that during the 10th session of the assembly it was observed that some journalists stopped members in corridors of parliament and recorded their interviews/comments without their consents and later uploaded the videos on social media.

The statement said members of parliament had expressed their serious reservation and displeasure over this practice and they also brought the matter into the notice of the speaker of National Assembly.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK resolution
08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

IF the Indian state is serious about its democratic credentials, then it should listen to the voices emanating from...
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...
Trump 2.0
Updated 07 Nov, 2024

Trump 2.0

It remains to be seen how his promises to bring ‘peace’ to Middle East reconcile with his blatantly pro-Israel bias.
Fait accompli
07 Nov, 2024

Fait accompli

A SLEW of secretively conceived and hastily enacted legislation has achieved its intended result: the powers of the...
IPP contracts
07 Nov, 2024

IPP contracts

THE government expects the ongoing ‘negotiations’ with power producers aimed at revising the terms of sovereign...