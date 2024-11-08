Journalists barred from making videos in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday imposed a ban on video making inside Parliament House after lawmakers complained that journalists recorded their interviews/statements without consents and used it on social media.

Working journalists get views of MNAs and record it on their mobile phones in the corridors of Parliament House after assembly sessions and meetings of standing committees on national and international issues.

They also ask straight and some time tricky questions which usually do not suit the ruling parties. Besides, using these contents for mainstream media, the journalists also post it on social media.

Apparently perturbed over social media contents, the National Assembly Secretariat banned all types of video making inside the building.

The director general media National Assembly through a letter addressed to Parliamentary Reporters Association stated that during the 10th session of the assembly it was observed that some journalists stopped members in corridors of parliament and recorded their interviews/comments without their consents and later uploaded the videos on social media.

The statement said members of parliament had expressed their serious reservation and displeasure over this practice and they also brought the matter into the notice of the speaker of National Assembly.

