Schools, colleges closed across 18 districts as smog reigns in Punjab

Lahore: Smog hangs in the air around Minar-i-Pakistan, on Wednesday.—PPI

• Lahore AQI shoots to 1,165; heavy traffic barred from city until Jan 2025

• Masks now mandatory; govt, private offices to operate at half capacity

• Marriyum says 900 cases of respiratory infections reported, expects air quality to worsen

LAHORE: As smog blankets Punjab, the provincial government on Wed­nesday announced the closure of public and private educational institutions across 18 districts from Nov 7 to 17.

The decision follows an alarming rise in air quality index (AQI) levels, which have crossed into hazardous territory, especially in Lahore, where AQI peaked at a staggering 1,165 on Wednesday morning.

Lahore has been particularly hard hit, with AQI readings remaining at hazardous levels throughout the day. AQI measurements in various parts of the city recorded disturbing levels: Phase 8-DHA at 1,156, Syed Maratib Ali Road at 822, Askari 10 at 813, and other areas showing similarly high readings. Other cities, including Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad, also reported dangerous air quality levels.

Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday also held a press conference where she announced the closure of educational institutions in 18 districts of the province due to increasing smog levels, and directed school and college administrators to arrange online classes.

The Punjab Environment Department also issued notifications regarding the closure of educational inst­i­tu­tions. Public and private schools and colleges, inclu­ding A-level institutions, will be closed and will be shifted to online classes.

This decision applies to Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kas­ur, and Nankana Sahib, as well as Gujranwala, Guj­rat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bah­a­­uddin, Sialkot, and Naro­wal. Schools in Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal will also remain closed. The clo­s­ure period will be eff­ec­tive from November 7 to 17.

Remote working

Additionally, 50 per cent of public and private sector offices will operate with work-from-home arrangements, allowing management to determine their remote workforce.

Official meetings in government offices will be held over ‘Zoom’ and wearing masks has been made mandatory for everyone, as citizens are breathing in “methane-laden air”. Safe City cameras will monitor motorcyclists to ensure that they wear masks.

She said that hospitals had reported 900 cases of respiratory and throat infections attributed to smog.

She urged the public to raise awareness through media campaigns on smog prevention because the AQI levels were expected to rise in the coming week.

She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will discuss climate diplomacy with India, working towards a joint action plan on this matter, with a formal letter already prepared.

She said that currently, eastern winds were moving from the south to the north, affecting Lahore and surrounding areas.

Health Minister Imran Nazir said that smog counters were established in hospitals, with anti-allergy vaccines provided to counter the impact of smog. So far, 900 patients affected by smog have been reported.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza held a meeting with Deputy Director Environment Ali Ijaz and Secretary RTA to tackle smog.

Ban on heavy transport

In Lahore, a ban on heavy vehicles was imposed under the Environment Protection Act 1997 and the ban will remain in effect from November 8, 2024, to January 31, 2025. Action will be taken under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in case of violations.

Arrangements will be made for the supply of essential items to the citizens, and there will be an exemption for the supply of medicines, petrol, medical supplies, and food. DC Syed Musa Raza said that passenger buses with inspection certificates will get an exemption.

Ambulances, fire brigade, Rescue 1122, police, and prisoner vans will be exempted as well. He said that the district administration was trying to control air pollution.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024