Lahore may face more polluted air in days ahead

LAHORE: Residents of Lahore are struggling with hazardous air quality as the city reached an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 609 on Tuesday, marking it the most polluted city globally.

Environmental experts predicted that the AQI could further spike between 600 and 700 from Nov 6 to 8, as polluted winds from India are expected to contribute to Lahore’s air pollution.

The city’s maximum AQI was reported 609 between 7am and 8 am on Tuesday. All other major areas AQI include Phase 8-DHA 682, Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd. 551, US Consulate in Lahore 531, CERP Office 527, Syed Maratib Ali Road 507, Nestol 505, WWF-Pakistan 378, Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society 334, Askari-10 317 and LAS Lahore 314.

Despite poor air quality, business in the city was observed as usual with no decrease in traffic and no adherence to the SOPs by the citizens.

AQI likely to range between 600 and 700 till 8th

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Human Rights (NHCR) on Tuesday took suo motu notice of extremely high levels of air pollution for severely affecting the lives of 14 million people of the city.

NCHR Member (Punjab) Nadeem Ashraf conducted a hearing at the Lahore office and Environment Protection and Climate Change Department Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, director general of industries and others attended.

Mr Ashraf said a scientific study into the contributors of smog was yet to be finalised and directed the department for expeditious completion of the study for a scientific approach on the issue.

He said the departments were directed to have a more proactive approach in curbing the crop burning, control of vehicle emissions and observance of violation of environmental laws by the industrial units.

He also directed the secretary to send recommendations regarding the quality of fuel being used for taking it up with Ogra and also directed the transport department to ensure uniform enforcement against smoke-emitting vehicles including Solid Waste Management Company and consider expanding the mass transit facilities for reducing vehicular traffic.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said various measures were being implemented to control pollution, including demolishing brick kilns that lack zigzag technology, spraying water on roads and markets, and deploying environmental officers for field operations.

She urged the public to wear masks and advised the elderly, patients, and children to take extra precautions.

She also emphasised avoiding crop residue burning, as such practices can intensify smog. Artificial rain is also being considered as an option, if necessary.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said eight cases were registered and six individuals were arrested during the last 24 hours across various districts of the province.

