Conflicting reports of ‘operation’ near Pak-Iran border

QUETTA: Conflicting reports emerged about a cross-border operation, conducted by Iranian forces in the Sistan and Balochistan province, with Iranian officials claiming the targets were Afghan-Tajik militants, while other sources suggest they may have been smugglers.

Iranian authorities said that 18 Afghan-Tajik “suicide bombers” were killed by security forces in an operation in the Rasik, Chabahar and Parwad areas. Brig Gen Mohammad Pakpour of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the militants entered Iran disguised as oil tanker operators.

Meanwhile, Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, cited Pakistani news outlet The Khorasan Diary as saying that Pakistani and Iranian border forces conducted a joint operation against smugglers along the Iran-Pakistan border in Balochistan.

“Initial reports suggest a joint operation between Pakistani and Iranian border forces against smugglers on the border in Balochistan,” it said.

This operation followed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s two-day visit to Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024