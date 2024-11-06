PTI urges mass movement for judicial independence

• Salman Akram Raja laments how judiciary has been made ‘subservient to the establishment’

PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja and ex-SCBA president Hamid Khan address separate pressers, on Tuesday.—Online

LAHORE: The PTI has called on the nation to rise above political affiliations and launch a movement to protect the independence of the judiciary, which is essential for the security and freedom of every individual in the country.

“The door of justice has been slapped on our faces,” PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said while speaking at a news conference at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday. He accused the current rulers of attacking judicial independence to prevent any institution or individual from questioning the establishment.

He criticised the government for pushing through six crucial bills and planning to appoint 17 more judges to the Supreme Court, aiming to overshadow the voices of independent judges. He lamented that the judiciary had been made subservient to the establishment.

Mr Raja asserted that both the Supreme Court and high courts would be filled with judges who would prioritise the interests of the establishment over the grievances of the general public. Referring to the case of Advocate Intezar Hussain Panjutha, who was reportedly kidnapped and tortured, the PTI leader said every individual in the country is now forced to live in fear, as shown by his terrified expression and shaken demeanor.

“Rise and bring revolution in the country. The roads are waiting for you to express your anger against the confiscation of your rights and independence to live and progress,” Mr Raja urged the nation, warning that if action is not taken, individuals would be crushed and denied justice.

He regretted that the youth are increasingly hopeless and that their relationship with the state has deteriorated, adding that only an uprising akin to those in Bangladesh, Egypt and Sri Lanka could save the nation and restore independence.

The PTI secretary general said the ‘attack on the judiciary’s independence’ and making it subservient to the establishment warranted strong reaction from every Pakistani. Otherwise, he warned, everyone would live in fear of being picked up at any moment and facing a fate similar to that of Intezar Panjutha.

Mr Raja asserted that the entire system, including the judiciary, had been taken hostage to “teach a lesson to PTI founder Imran Khan, with death penalty” and harsh punishments to all those incarcerated. He said government’s spokespersons were openly saying that Mr Khan could be tried in military courts, where his fate would be decided behind closed doors by an army colonel.

He also criticised the haste in passing a bill that extended the tenure of service chiefs from three years to five years, stating that this should be discussed in detail with all stakeholders, including officers from the three services. He raised concerns about whether this law had been passed following thorough discussion or merely to benefit an individual.

Responding to questions from media persons, Mr Raja reiterated that PTI would not neglect any forum, including parliament and various committees, but would actively participate to raise the voice of the people of Pakistan.

PTI Senator Hamid Khan claimed that the government was making ‘attacks’ on the Constitution in secrecy. “The laws passed last night are the final nail in the coffin of democracy,” he stated during a press conference at the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s auditorium.

Senator Khan, who is a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to expedite hearings on petitions against the 26th Amendment. He said parliament had become a subservient body, merely following the orders of those in power.

He alleged that certain forces did not want the Constitution or judiciary to remain intact, noting that the recent amendments to various laws were unprecedented in the past 50 years. He pointed out that a five-year tenure for the army chief is not a global standard and expressed concern that this tenure could be further extended, ultimately benefiting the government rather than just the army chief.

Senator Khan lamented that democracy had once again been stifled in the country, turning institutions into subjugated entities. He said the lawyers did not accept the 26th Amendment and that petitions against it had already been filed with the Supreme Court, vowing to fight until it’s repealed. He also said that courts had been rendered powerless.

