Sindh govt forms committee for security of Karachi airport

Imtiaz Ali Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 08:54pm

The Sindh government has decided to set up a committee for the security of the Jinnah International Airport, a statement from the provincial home ministry said on Tuesday.

The Sindh home minister’s statement comes after a suicide attack near Karachi’s airport, claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), that left two Chinese citizens dead and injured ten others.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong has expressed Beijing’s concerns over these threats and urged further action to safeguard Chinese citizens and investments.

According to the statement, the decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar at the Sindh Assembly building and was attended by top officials of law enforcement agencies.

The body will include the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Iqbal Memon, the additional IG Karachi, the deputy inspector general of police east, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the Special Branch (SB), Special Protection Unit, joint director of the Intelligence Bureau, Airport Security Force, Civil Aviation Authority, and representatives from other law enforcement agencies.

“The committee’s responsibilities will involve creating standard operating procedures (SOPs) for foreign nationals and assigning security-related duties,” the statement said.

The Sindh home minister directed the committee to prepare a comprehensive SOP detailing the responsibilities of each institution and official for review.

Lanjar instructed the installation of additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for enhanced security around and within the airport.

He said that the security for foreign nationals will be strengthened further, ensuring exceptional safety measures.

The airport had previously been a target of terrorism.

In 2014, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists attacked]3 the international airport in Karachi. The attack left 28 dead, including 10 terrorists.

