Two Chinese nationals injured in Karachi shooting

Two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi on Tuesday in a shooting by a security guard, a police officer said, as the Sindh government reported a “clash” at a police station.

Speaking to reporters at the site of the incident, Kemari Senior Superintendent of Police Faizan Ali said: “Two Chinese [nationals] have been injured due to a security guard’s firing.”

According to a statement by the Sindh home department, a clash broke out between the foreigners and security guards at a police station in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) A area.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar instructed authorities to arrest the security guard involved in the incident, the statement said.

Lanjar sought details from the South deputy inspector general, stating that facts of the incident must be confirmed with a comprehensive inquiry and said, “[He] must be informed of the inquiry report and police action,” it added.

The home minister was further quoted as saying that companies providing security to Chinese experts/residents and foreigners should be audited and the audit report must be sent for review.

Lanjar asserted that physical and mental fitness tests for the guards who were assigned to security duties must be ensured, adding that services should be taken from fully trained and fit security guards.

He also ordered a crackdown on unregistered and illegal security companies, according to the statement.

Reuters reported a Liaquat National Hospital spokesperson as saying it was treating the two Chinese citizens, one of whom was in serious condition.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed concern over the injured foreigners and requested a report of the incident from Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

“Safety of foreign residents is [our] first priority,” a statement from his office quoted him as saying. “[The] elements involved in the incident will be brought under justice in any case.”

Earlier in October, a massive explosion occurred on a road near Jinnah International Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.

The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack.