Plight of Kashmiris, Palestinians show gaps in global peacekeeping efforts: army chief

Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 09:05pm
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addresses a conference on August 8. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said that the plight of Palestinians and Kashmiris highlighted gaps in global peacekeeping efforts as he inaugurated the 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) in Islamabad.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir, in a keynote address to the gathering, emphasised that global peace today was confronted with ever-evolving threats and challenges.

“Despite the numerous peacekeeping endeavours underway by the UN and other organisations, the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serve as a stark reminder that still, a lot needs to be done,” he said, according to the statement.

Under Secretary General Department of Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix, United Nation’s police advisor, acting deputy military advisor, foreign secretary of Pakistan and rector of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), were also in attendance.

Speaking during the conference, Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and appreciated the country for hosting the 28th IAPTC Annual Conference.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah.

Pakistan has been one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN Peacekeeping for decades. Since joining the UN on Sept 30, 1947, Pakistan has participated in 70 UN peacekeeping missions across the globe, according to a 2022 report.

UN statistics show that 168 Pakistanis were also among more than 4,000 UN peacekeepers killed since 1948.

