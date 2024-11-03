E-Paper | November 03, 2024

14 dead in lightning strike at Uganda refugee camp

AFP Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 09:46pm

At least 14 people, including several children, were killed in a Ugandan refugee camp when lightning hit a makeshift church where they were sheltering, local officials said on Sunday.

Around 50 people took shelter in the church in Palabek refugee camp in northern Uganda on Saturday evening when a heavy storm hit the area.

Fourteen people died when lightning hit its metal roof, including five girls and nine boys aged between 14 and 18, said William Komech, resident district commissioner for Lamwo region, told AFP. “There are several injured who are being admitted to health centres,” he added.

The refugees were mostly from the Nuer community of South Sudan. “The government is working with UNHCR and other agencies are providing the necessary assistance to the survivors,” Hillary Onek, Uganda’s minister for refugees and disaster preparedness, told AFP.

“The government team is already on the ground helping to deliver the bodies to their respective families,” he added.

Uganda has suffered several lightning-related deaths in recent years. A lightning strike at a primary school killed at least 18 students in 2011, and nine teenagers were killed in an incident in August 2020.

In February 2020, four endangered mountain gorillas were killed by an apparent lightning strike in Mgahinga National Park in southwest Uganda.

