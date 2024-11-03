Balochistan CM urges teachers to save kids from being led ‘astray’

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Sarfraz Bugti has urged the teachers to play their role in creating awareness in society and counter the enemy’s propaganda.

While addressing a function on Saturday, he said this propaganda was aimed at misleading the youth towards violence and criminal activities.

He said the youth was being misled through an organised conspiracy and pointed out that it was the teachers’ responsibility “to root out this false narrative” from society.

The teachers have a “heavy responsibility” to educate the students about the difference between perception and reality.

He urged the teachers to teach the youth patriotism and social ethics.

He emphasised that there should be a relationship of respect and love between the state and the citizens, for which “we all have to play our positive role”.

The chief minister said that those who pick up guns and choose the path of violence were misguided and “there will be no change as a result of their futile struggle”.

“No one should be under any misunderstanding that they can divide this great state,” he said, adding the narrative of Balochistan’s backwardness was being perpetrated by people siding abroad.

According to Mr Bugti, various qualified educationists and intellectuals who were called from other provinces to train the local teachers were sent back in the past.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2024