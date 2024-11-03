E-Paper | November 03, 2024

Balochistan CM urges teachers to save kids from being led ‘astray’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 08:55am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Sarfraz Bugti has urged the teachers to play their role in creating awareness in society and counter the enemy’s propaganda.

While addressing a function on Saturday, he said this propaganda was aimed at misleading the youth towards violence and criminal activities.

He said the youth was being misled through an organised conspiracy and pointed out that it was the teachers’ responsibility “to root out this false narrative” from society.

The teachers have a “heavy responsibility” to educate the students about the difference between perception and reality.

He urged the teachers to teach the youth patriotism and social ethics.

He emphasised that there should be a relationship of respect and love between the state and the citizens, for which “we all have to play our positive role”.

The chief minister said that those who pick up guns and choose the path of violence were misguided and “there will be no change as a result of their futile struggle”.

“No one should be under any misunderstanding that they can divide this great state,” he said, adding the narrative of Balochistan’s backwardness was being perpetrated by people siding abroad.

According to Mr Bugti, various qualified educationists and intellectuals who were called from other provinces to train the local teachers were sent back in the past.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Beefing up security

Beefing up security

Muhammad Amir Rana
The issue lies not in the sincerity and dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement but in their capacity and access to effective surveillance equipment.

Editorial

Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...
Ultimate price
Updated 02 Nov, 2024

Ultimate price

To dismantle culture of impunity for crimes against journalists, state must ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.
Mastung bombing
02 Nov, 2024

Mastung bombing

INSTABILITY continues to haunt Balochistan, as Friday morning’s bombing in Mastung has shown. At least nine...
Plane speak
02 Nov, 2024

Plane speak

DESPITE all its efforts to facilitate PIA’s privatisation, it seems the government only ended up being taken for a...