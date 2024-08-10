E-Paper | August 10, 2024

Balochistan cabinet okays youth policy

Saleem Shahid Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 07:50am

QUETTA: Through the Balochistan Youth Policy, which was approved on Friday, young people in the province will be guided in the right direction to remove hatred from their minds which has been sown through social media.

The Balochistan cabinet, met with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, while presiding over a cabinet meeting which approved the youth policy, directed the authorities concerned to implement the policy in letter and spirit.

“The seeds of hatred were sown in the minds of the youth through social media to keep them away from the state,” the cabinet observed.

The meeting called for the youth to be guided in the right direction so that they could get opportunities for progress.

Referring to the issue of early repayment of loans borrowed from private banks, the chief minister said they could not give the money of the poor people of Balochistan in the form of interest. “Rs2 million daily and Rs60 million monthly are paid as interest. This practice should stop now,” he said.

CM Bugti says social media used to sow hatred

It was decided that the professional capacity of police and Levies would be increased to maintain durable peace in the province.

He said autonomous authorities must generate their own resources instead of depending on the government.

How long people’s resources would be squandered on such authorities, he said, adding that these authorities have become a burden on the government.

If non-developmental expenses continue to increase like this, during the next ten years, the government would not have resources even for the basic facilities of education, health and sanitation, he noted.

Israrullah Khan Kakar, who was recently elected president of the Oxford University student union, was invited as the guest of honour and cabinet members congratulated him on his achievement.

CM Bugti said that hardworking and talented youth like Israrullah Kakar were an asset of the country.

He said after Benazir Bhutto, Israrullah had the honour of being elected as president of Oxford University Students Union from Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2024

