5 children, cop among 7 killed in Mastung blast

Dawn.com Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 11:10am
Police and people are gathered at the site of an explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Police and people are gathered at the site of an explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Five children and a cop were among seven killed, while 17 others were injured, in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday morning, the Kalat Division commissioner said.

“So far, seven individuals have been martyred, including five school students, and 17 others have sustained injuries,” Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai confirmed to Dawn.com.

He said the blast occurred at around 8:35am near Mastung Civil Hospital. “It appears that an IED (improvised explosive device) attached to a motorcycle was detonated near a police mobile,” Bazai noted.

The injured were being treated at Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hospital and Mastung District Headquarters Hospital, with six of them being shifted to Quetta for further treatment, he added.

The deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner were overseeing the situation at the hospitals, Bazai said. He highlighted that the police have cordoned off the area to prevent any further incidents.

Earlier, Mastung District Police Officer (DPO) Miandad Umrani told Dawn.com that four policemen were among the injured.

He also stated that the deceased children were aged between five and 10 years. A police van and several auto-rickshaws were damaged as a result of the explosion, according to the DPO.

Footage from the incident site showed policemen and other people gathered near a charred police van.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

