DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2023

JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah among 11 injured in Mastung blast

Abdullah Zehri Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 03:20pm
This image shows a vehicle which sustained damage during a blast that injured JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows a vehicle which sustained damage during a blast that injured JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah. — DawnNewsTV

At least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Thursday.

Mobile phone footage broadcast on television showed a bloodied Hamdullah being supported by two gunmen as he spoke.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Ataullah Memon told Dawn.com that 11 people had been injured in the incident so far, adding that they were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

Speaking to Geo News moments after the blast was reported, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that Hamdullah was injured but not critically.

JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah.—DawnNewsTV/file
JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah.—DawnNewsTV/file

“He is okay. He is injured but the situation is not critical […] the gunmen and the others accompanying him also sustained minor injuries but they are okay. There is no serious issue at the moment.”

He said that Hamdullah and the others were travelling from Quetta to Kalat, adding that the incident occurred after they crossed Mastung.

“We still do not know if it was a suicide blast or a planted bomb,” he added. “According to the information I have received, Hamdullah sahib and two persons are injured. All are okay and the matter is not serious.”

Ghauri said that the injured had been shifted to a hospital in Quetta.

Separately, Balochistan Interim Home Minister Zubair Jamali strongly condemned the incident and directed the relevant authorities to submit a report in this regard.

He stated directed the district administration to help the injured, while also praying for their swift recovery. He said that all possible resources would be utilised to eliminate terrorists.

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident and prayed for the injured. “Terrorists and facilitators involved in terrorism should be brought under the law,” he said.

While no group has taken responsibility for today’s blast, the JUI-F has been a target of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

In the past, the ISKP has targeted several local leaders of the JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur, suspecting them of having close ties with the Taliban administration in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nawaz’s return
Updated 14 Sep, 2023

Nawaz’s return

After return, Nawaz must call for timely elections and face the decisions of a public crushed by multiple economic burdens.
Afghan reckoning
14 Sep, 2023

Afghan reckoning

TWO years after the US completed its chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, and handed the country back to the Taliban,...
Pest attack
14 Sep, 2023

Pest attack

THE whitefly attack on the cotton crop is back to haunt growers from south Punjab. Market news suggests a ...
CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

Torkham is a key conduit in Afghan transit trade, but Pakistan’s security concerns must be addressed by Kabul’s rulers.
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....