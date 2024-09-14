Two security men martyred in Mastung, Kalat attacks

QUETTA: Two personnel of Levies Force were martyred and three others, including a senior officer, were injured when a group of tribesmen opened fire near a Levies station in Daringarh area of Mastung district on Friday.

In a separate incident, a roadside explosion left eight security personnel injured in Kalat on Friday.

Officials said that a group of tribesmen ope­n­ed fire on the personnel of Levies Force. The cause of the incident was the arrest of the brother of a tribal elder who, along with other people, had blocked the Quetta-Noshki Highway to protest against the arrest.

“Two Levies personnel lost their lives while three others, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Levies Station, were injured,” Mastung Deputy Commi­ssioner said, adding that the bodies and injured were immediately taken to the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital in the area.

Eight FC personnel injured in IED attack

The injured were later shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mumtaz Babu and Mazar Ahmed Khan and injured as SHO Haji Ayaz, Muhammad Naeem and Habibullah.

Kalat bomb blast

Eight security personnel were injured in a roadside explosion in Takhat area of Kalat district on Friday.

Kalat Deputy Commi­ssioner Bilal Shabbir said that unknown miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) at the roadside and detonated it with a remote control as the vehicle passed through the area.

“Eight FC personnel were injured in the blast,” said Mr Shabbir, adding that the vehicle was also damaged in the explosion.

All the injured were taken to Kalat district hospital.

Security forces condoned off the area after the explosion and launc­hed a search operation to arrest the attackers.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024