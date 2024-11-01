E-Paper | November 01, 2024

Seeking investment

Editorial Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 09:08am

SAUDI Arabia has agreed to increase its promised investment in Pakistan by another $600m to $2.8bn, with Riyadh signing seven more MoUs during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s just-concluded visit to that country.

A Saudi delegation, led by the Saudi investment minister, had concluded 27 MoUs worth $2.2bn in Islamabad last month. The decision to boost the volume of Saudi investment in Pakistan was made after Mr Sharif’s “very productive” meetings in Riyadh. According to the Saudis, some of the MoUs have resulted in exports from Pakistan in agriculture and other sectors. After his Saudi visit, the premier reached Doha to woo Qatari investors to Pakistan.

For over a year, Pakistan has been chasing official and private investments in state-owned enterprises, agriculture, oil and gas exploration, the aviation industry, mining and other sectors of the economy. Initially, we were told that three friendly Gulf nations — Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar — had pledged to invest $25bn each in Pakistan over the next five years. The previous Shehbaz Sharif government also set up the military-backed Special Investment Facilitation Council to provide ‘prospective’ Gulf investors some comfort on policy consistency.

As time passed, Islamabad continued to adjust its Gulf investment expectations downward to more realistic levels. Even then, only a fraction of what was promised has actually flowed into Pakistan: a small Emirati investment in Karachi’s port infrastructure and the Saudi acquisition of shareholding in a Pakistani oil marketing company. Contrary to officials’ claims, no Qatari or other investors from these countries have shown an interest in PIA or Islamabad airport, which the government is struggling to disinvest.

In fact, the Saudi announcement to increase its promised investment in Pakistan coincided with all but one bidder pulling back from the process of the airline’s sale. Potential Chinese investment under CPEC’s second phase also appears a distant possibility because of security concerns. China is upset not only over the terrorist attacks against its nationals working in Pakistan but also the narrative built around the power plants set up under the CPEC plan.

The one-sided revisions in their contracts being imposed on private power producers and their vilification is not helping investor confidence either. With our investment climate deteriorating amid a worsening balance-of-payments crisis and political instability, we have seen several foreign companies exit the Pakistani market in recent years.

We can appreciate the PM touring one country after another to sell Pakistan’s ‘unrealised economic potential’ to bring in the foreign investment needed to shore up our shaky international reserves and accelerate economic growth.

But these efforts will be fruitless unless he first focuses on crucial structural and policy reforms in areas that directly affect investors. Indeed, policy consistency and sanctity of contracts top the list of these reforms.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024

Pak Saudi Ties, Pak UAE Ties, Mideast Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeking investment
Updated 01 Nov, 2024

Seeking investment

Foreign visits will be fruitless unless crucial structural, policy reforms directly affecting investors are focused.
State-backed terror
01 Nov, 2024

State-backed terror

OVER the past year or so, India’s reportedly malign activities in foreign countries have increasingly come under the radar, with
Shared crisis
01 Nov, 2024

Shared crisis

WITH Lahore experiencing unprecedented levels of smog, the Punjab government has announced a series of “green...
Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...