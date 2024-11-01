Centre, KP unite to combat polio after 43 cases reported

ISLAMABAD: In light of 43 po­­lio cases reported across the country so far this year, the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governme­n­­ts met on Thursday to devise a str­a­t­­egy for eradicating the virus res­ponsible for the crippling disease.

Emphasising accountability, the meeting decided to have a zero-tolerance policy against fake finger marking, with strict measures to address any violations.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), the joint campaign oversight meeting was co-chaired by federal Health Secre­tary Nadeem Mehbub and KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam.

“This high-level visit was pro­m­pted by seven new polio cases in the province, including two in Ko­­hat.

With five cases involving zero-dose children and several lin­ked to injection neuritis, the visit underscored the critical need for targe­ted interventions in high-risk areas to reach unreached children,“ it stated.

“It was instructed to go for each and every polio case on serology. The officials called for serology tests on new polio cases to verify vaccination status and ensure the integrity of finger marking. A re­­v­i­sed strategy — encompassing hou­se-to-house, fixed and outreach methods — was introduced to increase coverage in inaccessible areas. Emphasising accountability, they reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against fake finger ma­­rking, with firm measures against any violations,” the statement added.

“Despite eight rounds of Supple­mentary Immunisation Activities (SIAs) since October 2023, virus transmission continues in Kohat, suggesting significant gaps in the district’s campaign strategy, as typically three high-quality rounds are sufficient to halt transmission.

Kohat, along with the districts of Karak, Hangu, Kurram and Ora­k­zai, forms a single epidemiological block, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to maintain consistent campaign quality across the division.

“Security challenges further complicate efforts, as certain areas remain difficult to access, requiring the commissioner to lead collaborative security planning with district commissioners, district police officers, DHOs, and law enf­orcement agencies to ensure safe access for vaccinators,” it stated.

The oversight visit reaffirmed the commitment of federal and provincial leadership to eradicating polio in KP by prioritising strategic enhancements in human resources, setting realistic goals, and fostering inter-agency collaboration — critical steps in overcoming persistent challenges, particularly in high-priority areas like Kohat.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024