Poliovirus detected in 16 districts on eve of vaccine drive

ISLAMABAD: With the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year scheduled to begin from Monday (today), polio­virus has been detec­ted in environmental samples collected from 16 districts.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradic­a­tion at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples from 16 districts.

The samples were again collected from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, three districts of Karachi, Cha­man, Shaheed Benazir­abad, Badin, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Dadu, Kambar, Jacobabad and Dera Ghazi Khan. All these districts had previously reported virus detection — either in humans or sewage samples — and there was no change in the status.

The vaccination campaign to address the resurgence of wild poliovirus aims to reach more than 45 million children under the age of five, as the number of confirmed polio cases has risen to 41 in 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the campaign during a ceremony at PM House on World Polio Day. During this campaign, which will run till Nov 3, children will also be given Vitamin-A supplements for additional immunity.

PM’s focal person for polio eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combat the virus. She said health workers “will reach every corner of Pakistan” to deliver the vaccine and secure a “healthier future for our children”.

In his message, Anwarul Haq, the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication coordinator, urged parents to cooperate fully with polio workers. “Polio has no cure, but it can be prevented with this readily available vaccine. With the threat at an all-time high, we must act as one nation to keep our children safe through vaccination,” he said.

People can contact Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and the 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 to report any children missed during the vaccination drive.

Campaign in Balochistan

In Balochistan, the week-long campaign will be carried out in 36 districts, according to Inamul Haq, the coordinator of Balochistan’s Emergency Operation Centre.

He said tight security would remain in place during the campaign in Balochistan, from where 21 out of the 41 cases in 2024 have been reported.

Health officials warned about the presence of poliovirus in the entire province and called for stricter steps to ensure 100 per cent vaccination coverage.

During the campaign, over 2.6 million children will be administered polio vaccination drops and Vitamin A supplements. Around 11,562 teams will participate in the campaign.

Mr Haq said all preparations for the campaign have been completed and urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

“If any child misses the vaccination during the campaign, parents should contact the district administration,” he advised.

He called on civil society, teachers, and religious leaders to actively support this campaign.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024