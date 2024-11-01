‘Assault, torture of woman’ in Sialkot, Court orders case against six cops

NAROWAL: An additional district and sessions judge has ordered registration of a first information report against six police officers, including a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, for the alleged sexual assault and torture of a woman in Sialkot.

Complainant ‘M’, a resident of Jinnah Gate, Pasrur, had moved the court seeking registration of a case against policemen of Pasrur City police station.

In her complaint, she alleged that on the night of June 24-25, 2024, several police officers, including SI Shabbir Anwar Cheema, ASI Ansir Ijaz, constable Ehsan Ali, and three unidentified officials, forcibly entered her home and demanded that she withdraw a complaint filed against them.

The complainant said when she refused to comply, the officials verbally threatened her, and ASI Ansir Ejaz allegedly put a gun to her head, threatening to shoot if she did not withdraw her complaint. She further alleged that SI Shabbir Anwar Cheema then forcibly assaulted her while the ASI and constable took pictures and recorded videos of the assault.

She also claimed that on May 1, 2024, Cheema and eight other policemen had forcibly entered her home, seized cash, her vehicle, other valuables, and detained her son. She later recovered her son after filing an application in court, which ordered his release.

Following a review of the complaint, AD&SJ Shahid Munir directed the Pasrur City station house officer to take strict legal action against the policemen.

Responding to the court order, police spokesman Malik Waqas Ali alleged that complainant’s husband Abdul Ghafoor is a known criminal with a record of involvement in drug-related and other serious offences.

He said inquiries had been conducted regarding the complainant across various platforms, including the police department and human rights organisations and assured that action will be taken in accordance with the law upon receipt of the court’s orders.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024