PTI leader Chaudhry Ijaz’s wife claims she was ‘coerced’ to give up his location

Ikram Junaidi Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 11:17am
ISLAMABAD: Asad Qaiser speaks during a press conference alongside other PTI leaders.—White Star
ISLAMABAD: The wife of a PTI leader has claimed that unknown men barged into her house, tortured her and “dragged” her daughter to force her to reveal her husband’s whereabouts.

The wife of Chaudhry Ijaz made these claims on Tuesday at a press conference with PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub Khan, and Salman Akram Raja.

She said masked persons raided her house in Islamabad’s F-7 sector and tortured their servants.

“They were asking where Chaudhry Ijaz was and made derogatory videos of the servants,” she said.

According to Ms Ijaz, the masked men tried to break the door of her house and “dragged” her 11-month-old daughter.

Spouse of Chaudhry Ijaz says part of her home ‘demolished’ by unidentified men

“They locked me in a room and did not allow me to wear a dupatta and chappal. They also beat me and used abusive language.”

She said that she had nothing to do with politics and that her husband was only a politician.

The action was out of political vengeance, she added.

According to Ms Ijaz, unknown men have raided her house multiple times since Oct 11.

“[T]hey claim that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed them to demolish the house,” she said, adding that a portion of the residence has been razed with heavy machinery.

Omar Ayub, the PTI leader, said he raised this issue on the National Assembly’s floor in front of the prime minister.

“The chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of this continuous mental torture,” he said, adding the same treatment has been meted out to PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

“[This] government has failed badly in running the country. Now their last option is to hold elections again,” he said.

The ex-speaker, Mr Qaiser, said PTI won’t be deterred by such tactics and the party’s response will be peaceful.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said it was “unfortunate” that the government was “threatening” the family members of politicians to get votes for a constitutional amendment.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024

