‘Key bill’ due this week after law minister rules out amendment

• Sources say bill to amend Practice and Procedure act may be tabled soon

• Barrister Aqeel says ‘amendment’ can be tabled if consensus reached

• PPP, PTI, JUI-F warn govt against another constitutional tweak

ISLAMABAD: With speculation about the 27th amendment in the air, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday declared that the government was not considering any such legislation.

Mr Tarar’s remarks aside, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Law Barr­ister Aqeel Malik hinted that the government could not only table “an amendment” in parliament, but would also be able to pass it. However, it was not clear whether he was referring to a constitutional amendment bill, or an ordinary piece of legislation.

The statements came as sources indicated that a bill to amend the SC Practice & Procedure Act could be introduced in the house soon.

On the other hand, ruling coalition ally PPP and opposition parties vowed to block an amendment and threatened the government with bringing people on the streets against any such move.

“There is no chance of bringing such (27th) a constitutional amen­dment,” said Mr Tarar while talking to reporters in the corridors of Parliament House after attending a meeting of the Parliamentarians for Global Action.

He urged the media to avoid speculation on the new amendment, adding that the government would fully implement the recently passed 26th amendment. It may be recalled that the 26th amendment has changed the procedure for the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court and the chief justice of Pakistan.

Separately, speaking to Geo News, Barrister Aqeel hinted that the government could bring the 27th constitutional amendment, but with consensus.

He said it was a wrong impression that a bill regarding setting up of military courts was being introduced. “There is nothing like that as it is just a discussion regarding rights of provinces,” he added.

“Been (snake charmer’s flute) is in the hands of the ruling coalition. When they will play it, snakes will come out automatically,” he said, hinting that when the government would decide to get it passed, it will get the required number of votes both in the Senate and National Assembly.

He, however, said that no amendment will be brought without consensus. “The government has no intention of having solo flight in this regard,” he added.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who played an important role during the passage of the 26th amendment, said at a recent public meeting his party would not allow the government to introduce those controversial clauses in the form of a new amendment that had been opposed as part of the initial draft of the 26th amendment.

“Will we allow the passage of those things that we excluded (from the 26th amendment)? Will we get them (the rejected clauses) passed,” he asked the participants of a public meeting.

Earlier in the day, PPP members complained in the National Assembly about the absence of ministers in the house and said it has become difficult for them to spend time in the capital.

Nabeel Gabol of PPP said that an important bill would be tabled on Friday and requested Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to adjourn the house till then as they will have nothing to do in the lackluster house until then.

A source in the PPP told Dawn that Practice and Procedure Act Amendment Bill regarding superior judiciary was expected to be tabled on Friday.

The source, however, said that PPP and other two stakeholders were not in favour of the bill.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said on the floor of the house that his party would block the way of the 27th amendment. “We will bring the whole nation to streets against the 27th constitutional amendment,” he warned, adding that apparently the government at a meeting on Sunday had discussed the new amendment.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024