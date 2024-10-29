E-Paper | October 29, 2024

Amid talk of another ‘tweak’, JUI-F calls meeting of top leaders

Kalbe Ali Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 10:14am

ISLAMABAD: As murmurs about another constitutional amendment gain strength, the JUI-F has called a meeting of its top leaders to discuss the issue, a source in the party told Dawn.

The speculations started after a meeting bet­ween Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bila­wal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore on Sunday.

The meeting, also attended by key leaders of PML-N and PPP, discussed another constitutional amendment, colloquially known as the 27th amendment, to reform local governments and “address issues skipped in previous legislation”, sources told Dawn.

Party fears govt might add text omitted from previous amendment in next legislation

Government officials have denied the report.

However, JUI-F has expressed misgivings about the intentions of the “power that be”.

“It has been predicted by many politicians too that there was a need for judicial reforms and that the country needed a fast and affordable judicial system. But, will it mean creating some way to transfer the cases of civilians to the military courts?” questioned a JUI-F leader who confirmed the meeting of the party’s Markazi Majlis-i-Shoora or Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Sources in the party said the invitation for Saturday’s meeting stated that the government was preparing for the 27th constitutional amendment.

“It will be an important meeting … and the members are expected to be prepared in advance for the meeting on Saturday,” a senior party official said.

He added that the motives of power brokers “cannot be taken lightly” as some proposed changes dropped from the draft of the 26th amendment due to the efforts of JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman “might make it through this time”.

Maulana Fazl has already said he was unaware of any new amendment and that his party would oppose any attempt to include the omitted text of the 26th amendment in future legislation.

Meanwhile, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghori said the CEC meeting will discuss the “expected motives, effects and background of the 26th Constitutional Amendment”.

The meeting will be held in Islamabad and chaired by Mr Rehman, the spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that the CEC would discuss JUI-F’s role in reaching the consensus which led to the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in parliament. According to Mr Ghori, the meeting will also discuss other issues, including the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the current domestic and international political situation.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...
Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...