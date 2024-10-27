E-Paper | October 27, 2024

Thousands rally in Lisbon against racism in policing

AFP Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 09:21am
Demonstration against police violence, Lisbon, October 26, 2024. — Reuters
Demonstration against police violence, Lisbon, October 26, 2024. — Reuters

LISBON: Thousands took to Lisbon’s streets on Saturday to protest against police use of force and racism, following a week of unrest sparked by the shooting of a black man by officers.

Chanting “No peace without justice” and “Police violence, colonial heritage”, the demonstrators marched peacefully on the Portuguese capital’s central avenue, brandishing placards with messages including “Racism kills” and “Black lives matter”. Urban violence is rare in Portugal.

But in the last week several down-at-heel neighbourhoods with large immigrant communities have seen clashes following the killing on Sunday night of a 43-year-old man from Cape Verde, a former Portuguese colony in Africa.

Police said that Odair Moniz was shot dead while trying to escape after attacking officers with a knife. That account has since been called into question by several reports in the press. The 20-year-old police officer who shot Moniz — twice — has since been charged with manslaughter, Portuguese media reported.

“Odair was a good father, someone who was appreciated by his whole community,” Luis Gomes, a 30-year-old at the protest who lives in the same neighbourhood as Moniz said.

“We don’t judge people by the colour of their skin. I know it’s not easy for the police, but they need to be better prepared. No one has the right to kill anyone,” added Gomez, who works as a private security guard.

Jose Rosa, a 58-year-old from Cape Verde who has lived in Portugal since childhood, said he was “saddened by all this”. “This is not the first time one of our young people has been killed and there is no justice,” he said, while adding that he regretted the past week’s violence.

Portugal’s far-right Chega party, which made fresh gains in March’s parliamentary elections, had called for a counter-demonstration in solidarity with the police for Saturday. That drew a crowd of around 200, according to the media.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Region on edge
Updated 27 Oct, 2024

Region on edge

If the global community is serious about de-escalation in the region, it must call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
Series win, at last
27 Oct, 2024

Series win, at last

NOMAN Ali and Sajid Khan walked off after England’s second innings, jointly holding the ball having all but ...
Crimes of collusion
27 Oct, 2024

Crimes of collusion

MULTIPLE socioeconomic factors propel criminal practices. Preying on the poor for astronomical profit tops the list....
Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...