E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Albania’s former president held on corruption charges

Reuters Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 10:49am

TIRANA: Albania’s former president Ilir Meta was detained by police over corruption allegations on Monday.His lawyer called the arrest politically motivated.

Meta, 55, who was president from 2017-2022 and now leads the opposition Freedom Party, was returning to the capital Tirana from neighbouring Kosovo when police in black masks stopped his car, video showed. Police said they had to take him by force.

One of Europe’s poorest nations, Albania’s politics have been marred by instability and graft since the fall of communism in the early 1990s. That has hindered its goal to join the EU.

“Meta is accused on charges of passive corruption, failing to declare his wealth and money laundering,” lawyer Genc Gjokutaj said after meeting his client.

Meta has previously denied accusations of wrongdoing and his lawyer said years-old falsehoods had been revived as a political move ahead of an April national parliamentary election. There was no immediate comment from anti-corruption prosecution office SPAK, which filed the charges.

Meta’s former wife Monika Kryemadhi said on Facebook she was facing similar false charges and had been ordered to report to police regularly, calling that a “farce”. Local media said two other people close to Meta and Kryemadhi were also charged.

Meta, who had previously served as prime minister and parliament speaker, is not the only opposition figure to face criminal allegations.

Last month, Sali Berisha, leader of the largest opposition group the Democratic Party, was indicted on corruption charges, and a party politician Ervin Salianji was jailed for a year for making a “false report” about a former minister.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...
26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...