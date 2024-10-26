Justice Yahya Afridi takes oath as 30th chief justice of Pakistan

Justice Yahya Afridi was sworn in as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan on Saturday during an oath-taking ceremony at President House in Islamabad.

He was administered the oath of office by President Asif Ali Zardari and will remain the CJP for three years till Oct 26, 2027.

Justice Afridi was nominated by a Special Parliamentary Committee (SPC), which was formed under the recently legislated 26th Amendment.

CJP Afridi’s predecessor Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who was sworn in on Sept 17, 2023, was officially offered a farewell yesterday during a full court reference where senior lawyers recounted his tenure’s highlights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir attended today’s oath-taking ceremony, along with other judges of the Supreme Court.

Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who would have become the CJP had the 26th Amendment not been in place, was unable to attend yesterday’s and today’s events as he was gone for Umrah along with his family.

However, most of the other SC judges were seen present at the oath-taking ceremony, including Justices Munib Akhtar, Ayesha Malik and Athar Minallah who were not present during yesterday’s full court reference.

Other judges attending today’s ceremony include Justices Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Shahid Waheed.

Early life and career

Born in Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 23, 1965, Justice Afridi belongs to the Adam Khel clan of the Afridi tribe and is a resident of Kohat’s Babari Banda village. He comes from a family steeped in the tradition of public service.

Justice Afridi attended Aitchison College and Government College, Lahore for his schooling and undergraduate degree. He later obtained an MA in economics from Punjab University.

After being awarded a Commonwealth Scholarship, Justice Afridi completed his LLM from Jesus College at the University of Cambridge. He was subsequently selected for a scholarship programme for Young Commonwealth Lawyers at the Institute of Legal Studies in London.

He interned at Fox & Gibbons, Solicitors, in London, before returning to Pakistan, where he joined Orr, Dignam & Co. in Karachi as an associate. He started his private practice in Peshawar and also lectured at the Khyber Law College, where he taught international law, labour law and administrative law.

He was enrolled as a high court advocate in 1990 and a Supreme Court lawyer in 2004. He served as an assistant advocate general for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as federal counsel for the federal government, while in practice.

Justice Afridi was elevated to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) as an additional judge in 2010, and confirmed as a PHC judge on March 15th, 2012.

He became the first judge from erstwhile Fata to assume the office of the PHC chief justice, when he took oath on Dec 30, 2016. He served in that office until his elevation to the SC on June 28, 2018.

