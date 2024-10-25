ATC grants bail to Imran’s sisters Uzma, Aleema in D-Chowk protest case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Friday granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, following their detention during a protest in the capital amid Section 144 restrictions.

Earlier this month, hundreds of PTI activists, including senior leaders and the two sisters, had gathered at multiple locations in the capital, defying heavy police blockades and road closures, while authorities dug trenches and placed iron nails on a stretch of the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to prevent protesters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from reaching the capital.

Despite the placing of hundreds of containers to secure entry points and key areas across the capital and the imposition of Section 144, demonstrators managed to converge at various sites, including the edge of the high-security Red Zone, at D-Chowk.

Section 144 is a legal provision that restricts gatherings of four or more people in an area to prevent public disorder or unrest.

Police rounded up over 100 PTI members, including Imran’s two sisters for allegedly instigating unrest and causing damage to public property.

Violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement officials were reported throughout the day, with several instances of stone-pelting and tear gas shelling being witnessed.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Aleema and Uzma under terrorism provisions in connection with D-Chowk violence by Kohsar police.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra had granted a one-day physical remand of the two sisters a day ago after they were taken into police custody.

Both sisters appeared before the court today after the completion of their physical remand. On October 10, the Islamabad ATC extended the duo’s physical remand for two more days.

Niazullah Niazi, Ansar Mahmood Kiyani and other lawyers appeared in court on behalf of Uzma and Aleema.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed opposed the bail plea, saying a megaphone was recovered from the suspects, who used it to incite chaos among the party workers. “There is a video of the suspects when they were arrested.”

Niazi retorted and questioned the prosecutor’s statement on the sisters inciting chaos.

“There is not a single video of them inciting chaos, they are just being made a target for political revenge,” Kayani said.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to the two sisters for Rs20,000 each.

PTI confirmed the bail approval in a post on X, quoting leader Zartaj Gul as saying: “Alhamdulillah, Khan sahib’s two sisters have been granted bail, God willing my leader Imran will also be released.”

A case has also been registered at the Aabpara police station against the duo, but terrorism provisions are not included in this case. Bail has not been granted in the case, which was registered for alleged interference in the administration and other provisions.