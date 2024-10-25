Three held for killing transgender persons in Mardan

MARDAN: The police here the other day claimed to have arrested the suspected killers of two transgender persons.

Two transgender persons were stabbed to death on Monday inside their rented residential quarter located near the police lines here.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference, District Police Officer Zahoor Afridi said that they had arrested three suspects in the double murder case.

After the occurrence of the incident, he said he had immediately constituted a team consisting of Superintendent of Police (SP) investigations Nisar Khan, City SP Shafiur Rahman, City Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz Khan, and Station House Officer Abdul Salam Khan to trace the perpetrators.

He said the police team used advanced forensic methods and human intelligence to identify and apprehend three suspects.

The accused were identified as Ziauddin, Mohammad Rehman, and Adnan Khan, who had confessed to their crime, he said.

The DPO said investigation was underway to know the motive behind the double murder.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2024