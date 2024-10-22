E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Two transgender persons stabbed to death in Mardan

Our Correspondent Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 11:24am

MARDAN: Two transgender persons were stabbed to death near the police lines here, sources said on Monday.

They said the deceased, identified as Shah Salman alias Salmanu and Sabir alias Nazik, along with other colleagues were present near the police lines when three unidentified assailants attacked them with sharp-edged tools killing them on the spot.

The attackers escaped the area after the incident.

Focal person for transgender persons’ association, Mardan Anmol said that the slain persons along with other colleagues were inside a house near the police lines when they were attacked.

She said that the other transgender persons hid themselves in a bathroom to save their lives.

The city police registered an FIR against unknown killers and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2024

