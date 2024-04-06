DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2024

Punjab govt to open transgender schools in each division: CM

Imran Gabol Published April 6, 2024 Updated April 6, 2024 08:35am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the establishment of a transgender school at division level and also directed the relevant authorities to provide educational facilities to special children in at least one government school in each district.

These decisions were ta­­ken at a meeting held to re­­­view proposed school education reforms in the province.

While chairing the revi­­ew meeting, CM Nawaz said: “Schools for trans­ge­nder [community] will be established at divisional level.”

Interestingly, nine of the 11 divisions in Punjab already had schools for the transgender community in the past. The initiative was taken by the previous PTI government under the supervision of the then Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas.

Eight of 11 divisions already have such schools, established by previous govt

When contacted, Trans Educational School Sys­t­­em, Multan, Principal Ali­sha Sherazi told Dawn that no one from the government had contacted them for the establishment of transgender schools, as such schools already exis­ted in D.G. Khan, Gujran­wala, Rawalpindi, Sargo­dha, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan and Bahawalpur. Only the one established in Lahore was later closed, she added.

Alisha Sherazi, a trans­gender and a former cons­u­ltant of UNDP who did her MPhil in Education, Planning and Manage­m­ent from Burhanuddin Za­­kariya University, expl­ai­ned that three of the scho­ols including D.G. Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur were giving vocational tr­­a­ining to members of the transgender community. Four labs for IT, stitching, cooking and make-up classes were established in those schools, while other schools were focusing on academics, according to the principal.

The government did not have the exact figures of transgender community’s population in the Punjab, Alisha added.

At the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz directed relevant officials to implement a new comprehensive procedure, in line with the international best practices, for the selection of CEOs, DEOs, and DDEOs in each district.

She also took notice of delay in the delivery of textbooks to schools. How­ever, the officials present at the meeting assured the chief minister that textbooks would be provided to all schools by May. They said the supply of 41 per cent textbooks had alrea­­dy been completed. She was told that from next year, textbooks would be made available at schools by February.

They also presented the CM a new storybook on en­­vironmental pollution and climate change for schools.

Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, senior minister Mar­riyum Aurangzeb, inf­ormation minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator-elect Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary and other relevant of­­ficers attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2024

Education
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadly campaign
Updated 06 Apr, 2024

Deadly campaign

By no means can India or any other hostile foreign actor act unilaterally within Pakistan’s frontiers, and arbitrarily take out individuals.
Second phase
06 Apr, 2024

Second phase

PAKISTAN has long been a sanctuary for Afghans, hosting nearly 4m refugees for over 40 years. The figures, while...
GE outbreak
06 Apr, 2024

GE outbreak

THE denizens of Pakistan’s most populous city seem to be on their own: a new misery awaits them at every turn....
Failed experiment
Updated 05 Apr, 2024

Failed experiment

Instead of promoting talks with the TTP, the Afghan Taliban should ensure that their ‘brothers’ do not attack Pakistan.
Mail-in ‘terrorism’
05 Apr, 2024

Mail-in ‘terrorism’

IT is deeply alarming how easily threatening letters containing unidentified substances seem to have reached the...
Cheating epidemic
05 Apr, 2024

Cheating epidemic

IN recent years, Pakistan’s education landscape has been marred by a spate of cheating scandals, casting a pall...