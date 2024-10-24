GB election tribunal declares victory of PPP candidate on Gilgit seat

GILGIT: The election tribunal of Gilgit-Bal­tis­t­­an on Wed­nesday dec­lared the victory of PPP candida­­te Jamil Ahmed from the Gilgit constituency of the GB Assem­bly.

Judge Raja Shakeel Ahmad of the election tribunal directed GB Chief Elec­tion Commis­si­oner to notify PPP candidate Jamil Ahmed as the winner on the Gilgit-II seat of the assem­bly since November 2020.

Earlier, the GB election com­mis­sion had declared PTI candidate Fathullah Khan successful from the constituency. However, the PPP can­d­ida­te challenged the PTI candidate’s victory in Jan­u­ary 2021.

He alleged post-electio ‘rigging’, pointing out that fake postal votes had been counted in favour of the PTI candidate.

Later in August 2023, the election tribunal suspended asse­mbly membership of PTI lea­der Fathullah Khan and declared PPP candidate victorious to represent the constituency during the next half tenure.

Subsequently, Mr Khan who was then GB Minister for Planning, challenged the decision of election tribunal before the supreme appellate court.

The supreme appellate court then revoked the judgment of the GB election tribunal and temporarily restored the seat to the PTI candidate, while referring back the case to the election tribunal for deciding the matter only after the verification of postal votes from Nadra.

Advocate Islamuddin told Dawn that GB election tribu­nal heard of the case again on the orders of sup­reme appellate court.

Postal votes of the constituency were then sent to Nadra for verification and in its report, Nadra decla­red over 1,700 postal votes “fake”.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Raja Shakeel Ahmad of the GB election tribunal pronounced the ruling.

The election tribunal judge noted that PPP candidate was wrongfully deprived of his victory through illegal means in favour of the PTI candidate.

While declaring Jamil Ahmad as the legitimate winner of the elections, the tribunal ordered the chief commmisioner to notify PPP leader as the winner.

