PPP candidate declared winner from Gilgit

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Election Tribunal on Friday declared Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate for GB Assembly constituency Gilgit 2 as the winner from the constituency to represent the next half tenure of the assembly after suspending GB Assembly membership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and incumbent GB Minister for Planning Fathullah Khan.

In November 2020, the GB Election Commission had declared PTI candidate Fathullah Khan victorious in the GB Assembly General Election from Gilgit 2 constituency.

Later, Fathullah Khan was made the minister for planning and development and information during the PTI government.

PPP candidate for the constituency Jamil Ahmed had challenged the victory of PTI leader Fathullah Khan from the constituency in the GB Election Tribunal in January 2021, claiming that postal votes had been counted in favour of the PTI candidate through rigging.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023