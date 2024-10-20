E-Paper | October 20, 2024

Two more polio cases in Sindh take year’s tally to 39

Ikram Junaidi Published October 20, 2024 Updated October 20, 2024 08:06am
The campaign would formally commence from Monday (Sept 21). — AFP/File
The campaign would formally commence from Monday (Sept 21). — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Two more polio cases were confirmed on Saturday, making it six cases in two days.

According to the Regi­o­nal Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad, cases of wild poliovirus type-1 (WPV1) were reported in Sindh’s districts of Sanghar and Mirpurkhas.

Pakistan has reported 39 cases of poliovirus in ten months of 2024. Of them, 20 were reported from Bal­o­c­h­istan, 12 from Sindh, five from Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

The newest victims are a girl and a boy, officials said, adding that genetic sequencing of the cases was underway.

“These are the first polio cases from Mirpur­khas and Sanghar this year,” the official added.

The prevalence of the virus had already been confirmed in the two neighbouring districts as several environmental samples collected from there tested positive for WPV1 since April, the official said.

“The intense virus transmission and increase in polio cases is indicative of the harm that children suffer when they miss opportunities for vaccination,” he added.

On Friday, three cases of poliovirus were confirmed in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The victims included a girl from Pishin, two boys from Chaman and Noshki and a girl from Lakki Marwat.

Officials claimed the fight against poliovirus in Balochistan and southern KP suffered throughout 2023 and early 2024, as immunisation campaigns were either staggered or postponed due to localised protests, insecurity and community boycotts, leaving a high number of children to miss out on vaccination.

As the number of cases continues to increase, the Pakistan Polio Programme has planned a new nationwide vaccination campaign from Oct 28 to immunise more than 45 million children under the age of five.

This would be the second drive in a month after a nationwide campaign in 115 districts conducted in September.

The prime minister’s focal person on polio, Ayesha Raza Farooq, has accepted that the virus is spreading across the country but reassured that a strategy has been made to eradicate the crippling disease by June 2025.

It was decided to hold “three quality campai­gns” in September, October and December to stop the continued spread of the virus, she told Dawn. As the poliovirus beco­mes “less active during the cold or winter season”, it will be eradicated throu­­gh a scientific strategy.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Human rights review
Updated 20 Oct, 2024

Human rights review

Instead of focusing solely on Pakistan’s economic woes, the state must take a holistic view.
Sinwar’s exit
20 Oct, 2024

Sinwar’s exit

IF Israel thinks its strategy of ‘decapitation’ — eliminating the leaders of outfits that confront it — will...
Cricket relief
20 Oct, 2024

Cricket relief

AS is always the case with Pakistan cricket, more common sense was required. And with some radical changes came the...
Explosive mix
Updated 19 Oct, 2024

Explosive mix

The state must address the Lahore rape allegations with utmost seriousness and fully probe the matter.
Fear tactics
19 Oct, 2024

Fear tactics

THOSE speaking for the government had always seemed confident in its ability to get the desired constitutional...
Big Brother state
19 Oct, 2024

Big Brother state

PAKISTAN’S ranking in the Freedom on the Net 2024 report as a ‘not free’ country, however unfortunate, comes ...