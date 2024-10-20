E-Paper | October 20, 2024

CM Maryam calls for polio eradication plan in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 20, 2024 Updated October 20, 2024 12:13pm

LAHORE: The chief minister has sought a practical and sustainable plan to eliminate environmental samples of poliovirus.

Maryam Nawaz was presiding over a meeting regarding elimination of polio here on Saturday. A decision was made to track and register mobile and migrant populations in Punjab.

The chief minister directed an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of Punjab. She also ordered a comprehensive and effective vaccination initiative in order to achieve the desired goal of completely eradicating poliovirus.

She said accurate data on missing children should be compiled during the vaccination campaign. The meeting also reviewed micro-plans and proposals to further enhance the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign so as to make Punjab completely polio-free.

Ms Nawaz said that making Punjab completely polio-free was her government’s commitment.

She said that she was personally monitoring the vaccination campaign and underscored that the poliovirus could only be eradicated through vigorous and complete public support.

She directed that maintaining a cold chain according to SOPs during the vaccination campaign should be ensured.

Ms Nawaz said that increased spreading of polio virus in Punjab was a matter of great concern and focused attention must be paid on the districts with weak vaccination coverage.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024

