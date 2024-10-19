E-Paper | October 19, 2024

Pakistan reports four polio cases, tally surges to 37

Ikram Junaidi Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 10:11am

ISLAMABAD: The regional reference laboratory for polio eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, on Friday confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type-1 in three children from Balochistan and one child from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The addition of these four cases has pushed the countrywide tally to 37 so far this year.

The children affected by the wild poliovirus include a girl from Pishin, two boys from Chaman and Noshki in Balochistan, and a girl from Lakki Marwat district of KP, according to an official of the regional reference laboratory for polio eradication.

Of the 37 cases detected from across Pakistan so far this year, the official said, 20 have been reported from Balochis­tan, 10 from Sindh, five from KP, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

“Genetic sequencing of the cases is underway,” he disclosed.

“These were the first polio cases from Noshki and Lakki Marwat this year,” he said, adding that both Chaman and Pishin had reported one poliovirus case each earlier as well.

Officials claimed fight against poliovirus in Balochistan and southern KP suffered throughout 2023 and early 2024, as immunisation campaigns were either staggered or postponed due to localised protests, insecurity and community boycotts, leaving a cohort of missed children who could sustain virus transmission.

Noshki is located on the border with Afghanistan and borders Quetta and Mastung districts where environmental samples have tested positive for WPV1 in recent months, indicating virus circulation, while Lakki Marwat has also reported multiple positive environmental samples recently.

A nationwide polio vaccination campaign will be launched on Oct 28 to vaccinate more than 45 million children under the age of five against paralytic polio.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2024

