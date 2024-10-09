Four more polio cases detected

ISLAMABAD: Four more cases of polio have been detected in the country, taking the tally for the current year to 32. Three of the cases were reported from Sindh while one surfaced in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa (KP).

According to an official of the National Institute of Health (NIH), four more children have been paralysed as the lab has confirmed two cases from Jacobabad, one each from Malir in Karachi and Dera Ismail Khan.

“So far, 16 cases have been reported from Baloc­h­istan, 10 cases from Sin­dh, four cases from KP and one each has been reported from Punjab and Islam­abad. Currently only two out of seven regions i.e. Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are polio-free. The virus has reached five regions inclu­ding four provinces and the federal capital,” he said.

An official of the health ministry, wishing not to be quoted, said that the Pakis­tan Polio Eradica­tion Prog­r­amme vaccinated nearly 33 million children under the age of five during a nationwide campaign in September this year. The campaign aimed to protect children from the devastating effects of polio.

“A comprehensive evaluation of the campaign was conducted to assess its outcome and identify are­as for improvement. The review meeting, attended by key stakeholders inclu­ding provincial EOC coordinators, focused on the campaign’s successes and challenges, as well as stra­tegies for future vaccination efforts.

“The Septem­ber campaign marked a significant milestone in the country’s polio eradication efforts. Despite facing a numerous challenges the programme managed to reach a large number of children, including those in high-risk areas,” he said.

“The PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq has emphasised the importance of continued focus on addressing the remaining gaps in campaign operations. Stakeholders highlighted the progress made in key areas but also acknowledged the need for further improvements,” he said. The recommendations included stre­ngthening routine immunisation to ensure that children receive all vaccinations.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024