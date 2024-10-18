E-Paper | October 18, 2024

Affidavit condition for exporters deferred

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 08:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deferred the condition of submitting an affidavit together with the sales tax return for one month to address exporters’ concerns.

As per the decision, affidavits will not be required for returns filing for the tax period of September to be filed this month. The decision came after the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other leading exporter associations expressed concerns that the condition has caused hardship for businesses.

The FBR will receive alternative proposals from the stakeholders till Oct 31 to curb the menace of falsified sales tax returns. The FBR may modify the particulars of the affidavit where valid concerns of stakeholders do exist.

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Patron-in-Chief Khurram Mukhtar said that the FBR should do away with the requirement of an affidavit from the CFO as exporters do not have access to the multi-tier supply chain. He said exporters can only verify the supplier’s status through the FBR system to check if the supplier is on the Active Taxpayer List. Holding buyers responsible for the entire supply chain is illogical, he said.

Mr Mukhtar said that the government should focus on creating a conducive business environment that increases trade volumes and accordingly enhances tax collection.

“We do not support any wrongdoing and strongly encourage strict compliance with tax policies. However, the government must devise a strategy that restores the business community’s confidence”, he said.

However, the FBR emphasised that no new legal obligation arises out of the “affidavit” and that the registered taxpayers should always be cognizant of the fact that declaration of fake or flying invoices and suppression of sale is a cognisable offence under the sales tax law and all registered persons need to exercise extreme caution while filing returns to avoid pecuniary and criminal liabilities under section 33 of the Sales Tax Act 1990.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...