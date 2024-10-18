JI leader lashes out at govt over constitutional amendment

TAXILA: Jamaat-i-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch on Thursday lashed out the government as well as leaders of major political parties over proposed constitutional amendment.

Talking to media persons, he condemned the government’s plan as a grave insult to the country’s judicial system.

Responding to a question, he said that the proposed constitutional amendment was based on malicious intent, adding that it would pave the way for horse-trading and add to political instability.

Baloch said the proposed constitutional amendment as driven by ‘malicious intent’, arguing that it would facilitate horse-trading and further destabilize the political landscape in Pakistan. He emphasised that such changes would not serve the best interests of the nation and called for greater accountability among political leaders.

He reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami will engage in politics solely from its own platform.

“Whether it is a public movement, a stance, or a campaign, Jamaat-i-Islami will conduct political resistance independently,” he said. Baloch urged the PMLN-led government to reduce power tariffs and eliminate unjust taxes, including the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Otherwise, be ready to face uncontrollable public anger, and the movement could escalate from demanding relief to forcing the government out of power.

He added that the people are no longer willing to bear the burden of the ruling elite’s extravagant lifestyle, funded by state resources.

He also stressed the necessity to terminate further Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements to provide relief to the public.

He stressed that this systemic injustice and exploitation can no longer continue, as the people are at their breaking point.

He also condemned the silence of Muslim rulers in the face of Israeli atrocities in Gaza, calling on the people to stand in solidarity with Gaza and to pressure the rulers into breaking their silence on this injustice.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024