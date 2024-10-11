JI denounces ban on PTM

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has denounced the ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) as unjust and illegal, condemning the KP police’s attack on a PTM rally that resulted in the death of three protesters.

At a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday, he held the KP government responsible for this. He expressed hope that the All Parties Conference, called by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to address the issue, would be helpful in resolving the matter.

He emphasised that every individual and party had a constitutional right to hold peaceful protests, but warned that no one would be allowed to chant anti-Pakistan slogans.

“Pakistan was achieved through the struggle of millions of Muslims in this region, and the nation cannot tolerate an anti-Pakistan narrative,” he added.

He praised the progress on agreements with IPPs, referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement on the termination of five IPP agreements. He said the end of these agreements would benefit the national exchequer by Rs411bn, and urged that this financial relief should directly translate into a reduction in power tariffs for the public.

He also called for the termination of all agreements with IPPs and sought imposition of taxes on feudal lords, criticising CM Maryam’s statement, in which she referred to small farmers as “mafia”.

Rehman condemned Maryam’s statement advocating for “environment diplomacy” with India, asserting that she should focus on her role as chief minister and avoid engaging in diplomacy.

He said the people of Pakistan could not tolerate trade or diplomatic ties with India while it continues to oppress the people of Kashmir.

He reiterated JI’s rejection of the proposed constitutional amendment in the current political climate but noted that discussions on the matter could take place after Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s retirement.

