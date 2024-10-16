China urges tougher steps to ensure workers’ safety

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang emphasised on Tuesday that Pakistan remains a key priority in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, while urging stronger measures to ensure the safety of Chinese workers in the country.

Li made these remarks during talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, reaffirming China’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation. “China views its relationship with Pakistan from a strategic and long-term perspective,” he said, addressing concerns about a perceived cooling in China’s enthusiasm for cooperation, largely due to security issues.

Chinese workers in Pakistan have been targeted in several attacks in recent years, raising Beijing’s concerns.

Just a week before Li’s visit, a convoy of Chinese workers was attacked in Karachi, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese nat­ionals. Another major issue for Beijing is Pakistan’s mounting power sector debt, which has reached nearly $2 billion, prom­pting Islamabad to push for a restructuring.

PM Li Qiang reiterates commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in meeting with president

On the first day of his four-day visit, Li shared similar sentiments while virtually inaugurating Gwadar Airport along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He underscored the “constantly deepening” strategic cooperation between the two allies, describing their relationship as a “unique and unbreakable time-tested ironclad friendship”.

In his conversation with President Zardari, Li reiterated China’s long-standing commitment to Pakistan as a strategic priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

He highlighted the progress made in their “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” and through “high-quality Belt and Road cooperation”.

The Chinese PM emphasised that China is ready to collaborate with Pakistan on sha­ring governance practices, aligning development strategies, enhancing econo­mic and trade partnerships, and deepening cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to making CPEC a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, ensuring mutual benefits for both countries.

Li further stressed the importance of improving security measures for Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects in Pakistan. “We trust that Pakistan will continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he added.

President Zardari echoed these concerns, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to protecting Chinese nationals.

“We will do everything possible to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and are determined to bring those responsible for recent attacks to justice,” he said.

He emphasised the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China, noting that their ties have remained strong despite global challenges. The president also mentioned his upcoming visit to China in November, where he plans to explore new avenues for cooperation.

Later, Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also met Premier Li, condemning the recent terrorist attacks targeting Chinese citizens. “These attacks are part of a conspiracy to destabilise regional peace and undermine the Pakistan-China friendship,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2024